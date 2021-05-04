UEFA details Euro 2020 rules for teams hit by virus issues

The team responsible for a game not being played will forfeit it as a 3-0 loss and the national federation will face disciplinary action by UEFA.

The emergency rules are similar to those enforced by UEFA this season in its club competitions and Nations League, and upheld in several appeal cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ukraine and Norway forfeited Nations League games as 3-0 losses last year. Ukraine’s squad was put in quarantine by public health officials in Switzerland. Norway’s squad was stopped from traveling to Romania by a decision of its own health officials.

Euro 2020 is being played with 24 teams in 11 cities across Europe with at least 25% of stadium capacity set to be available for all games.

Dublin was dropped by UEFA last month after public authorities did not give assurances on how many fans could attend games, and Bilbao was replaced by Seville.



