Udine on high alert ahead of Italy's match against Israel

The city of Udine is on high alert as Italy prepares to host Israel in a competitive soccer match
A view of the Stadio Friuli, in Udine, Italy, March 16, 2024, where the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Israel will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Andrea Bressanutti /LaPresse via AP)

By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
UDINE, Italy (AP) — The city of Udine is on high alert as Italy prepares to host Israel in a competitive soccer match on Monday.

The Nations League match is being played among the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has spread to Lebanon after more than a year-long war in Gaza.

It is the first match Israel has played outside neutral Hungary this year. After the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct. 7 last year, the national soccer team played in Kosovo and Andorra last November.

All Israel matches since then have been played in Hungary, including last month's away game against Belgium in the Nations League after the Belgian soccer federation refused to host the game for security reasons.

“We are going to play this match with the hope of convincing ever more people of the wrongness of war,” Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said. “There are many Israelis who don’t want it and we must convince ever more people that this is something that has to stop.”

Fewer than 12,000 tickets have been sold for Monday's match — less than half the capacity of the 25,000-seater Stadio Friuli — amid stringent security measures.

Areas around the stadium were blocked off 48 hours before kick-off and declared a “Red Zone” and only fans with tickets can pass through the tall metal barriers. Supporters have been strongly advised to arrive early because of rigorous checks.

Hundreds of extra police officers have also been called up from surrounding areas.

There is a pro-Palestine demonstration planned for 5 p.m. local time in the city center — just under four hours before the match kicks off — with organisers expecting around 4,000 people to attend.

