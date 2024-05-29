Nation & World News

UConn's Karaban, Alabama's Sears and Arizona's Love back in college after withdrawing from NBA draft

UConn forward Alex Karaban is returning to school for a try at a third straight national title
Team St. Andrews' Alex Karaban shoots a free throw during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine 5-on-5 basketball game against Team Love in Chicago, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Team St. Andrews' Alex Karaban shoots a free throw during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine 5-on-5 basketball game against Team Love in Chicago, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

Two of last year's Final Four teams are returning key pieces for next season.

UConn forward Alex Karaban is heading back to campus for a try at a third straight national title and Alabama guard Mark Sears also will be back after withdrawing from the NBA draft Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 third-year sophomore has started in 77 of his 78 games since joining the Huskies. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season as UConn went 37-3 and became the first team with consecutive NCAA Tournament titles since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

No program has won three in a row since UCLA won seven straight from 1967-73.

"While I've enjoyed the draft process, Storrs is home," Karaban, from Southborough, Massachusetts, posted on social media. "Let's run it back!"

Sears was a second-team AP All-American last season after becoming the first Division I player in the last 31 seasons to have 795 points, 150 rebounds, 145 assists and 95 three-pointers in a season. The 6-1 guard was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard following a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Sears averaged 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during the NCAA Tournament while helping lead the Crimson Tide to the Final Four for the first time.

Sears announced his decision on social media with a post saying: “last dance #rolltide.”

Arizona also got a big boost with shooting guard Caleb Love's decision to withdraw from the NBA draft to rejoin the Wildcats.

An explosive 6-4 guard, Love was the Pac-12 player of the year and a Naismith Award semifinalist after leading Arizona with 18 points per game and 92 made 3-pointers.

Love arrived at Arizona prior to last season after spending the previous three at North Carolina, where he built a reputation as a big-shot maker during the Tar Heel's run to the 2022 national title game.

The Wildcats announced Love's return with a social media post declaring: "He's back. #OneLove."

Also withdrawing was Clemson guard Chase Hunter, who helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight last season.

Hunter, a 6-foot-4 senior from Atlanta, averaged 12.9 points a game and led the Tigers with 116 assists. He had declared for the NBA draft last month, but was not invited to the league's draft combine.

Hunter played a big role in Clemson's run to the Elite Eight, where he averaged 17.8 points in four games and was named to the All-West Region team.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

FILE - Clemson guard Chase Hunter (1) dribbles during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Alabama in the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. Hunter, who helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight this season, is returning to school for a sixth and final season after declaring for the NBA draft last month. Hunter said Wednesday, May 29, 2024, he was coming back to Clemson. “Clemson family, lets run it back one more time,” he said on social media. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alex Karaban talks to media during the 2024 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Lawyer: Lawmaker should not have been charged in Trump election case41m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction
2h ago

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nine Georgia school districts get millions more for electric buses
The Latest
South Korea says North Korea has fired barrage of missiles toward its eastern waters
4m ago
Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward, New York prosecutors...
8m ago
Celebrations in Greece as Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first European title
12m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
How to find memorable dining in Savannah