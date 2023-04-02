UConn's Hawkins bounces back from illness in Final Four win

“Could’ve played better,” he said. “Always could play better.”

Hawkins said he isn't sure if he picked up a stomach bug or had a bout with food poisoning after eating a steak and calamari meal on Thursday night. While his teammates came to NRG Stadium to go through the open public practice Friday, Hawkins was miserable at the hotel trying to recover as quickly as possible.

“I've been here nine months now and I have yet to see him miss a practice,” big man Donovan Clingan said. "So for him to miss practice the day before a Final Four game, I knew something was wrong. I know he’s such a dog and cares so much about winning. I had no worries that he was going to be here today.”

Hawkins said it helped to get his legs moving in pregame shootaround, and he felt better the longer he stayed on the court.

That's why he was already looking ahead to the title game against San Diego State.

“No reason to be concerned on Monday,” he said.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP