UConn's Auriemma: Schools need NCAA Tournament this season

But Mulkey made headlines when she said Saturday night that the NCAA was continuing to have teams play because it was putting money first.

“The NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men’s tournament," she said. "The almighty dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else.”

Auriemma agreed but pointed out that most schools can’t afford for the season to end.

“Maybe it’s easy if you’re at a Power Five football school and you’re making millions and millions and millions of dollars,” Auriemma said. “That’s great. But 90% of the schools in America are not in that situation. So it is about the money. And again, that’s just the reality of it.”

No. 4 UConn, which is scheduled to face Butler on Tuesday and Tennessee on Thursday, has been able to play just seven games so far this season because of coronavirus-related issues.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, and Creighton head coach Jim Flanery meet after an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool photo via AP) Credit: David Butler II Credit: David Butler II