UConn star Bueckers considering surgery on injured left leg

“I think anytime there’s a fracture, that means there’s something that has to be fixed, and you let it be fixed by time or you need to go in there and fix it," Auriemma said. “So I think by the next couple of days, hopefully we’re going to have a definitive answer.”

Bueckers was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds for the No. 3 Huskies (6-2), who are 1-1 without her. They lost at Georgia Tech Thursday, but bounced back with a win over UCLA on Saturday.

___

