After plane issues, Final Four-bound UConn finally takes off for Phoenix early Thursday

Defending national champion UConn had a tough time getting off the ground on the way to the Final Four
FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Washington. UConn plays Alabama in a semifinal game at the Final Four on Saturday, April 6, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Washington. UConn plays Alabama in a semifinal game at the Final Four on Saturday, April 6, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle)
By PAT EATON-ROBB – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Defending national champion UConn had a tough time getting off the ground on the way to the Final Four.

The Huskies finally took off from Bradley International Airport near Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. EDT Thursday after the plane they were supposed to take experienced mechanical issues getting to the East Coast. After the five-hour flight, the team was expected to arrive at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix at about 3:30 a.m. MST.

The flight was originally scheduled to leave Wednesday at about 6 p.m. EDT, but a mechanical issue kept the plane that was supposed to used from arriving at Bradley, the school said.

The NCAA said in a statement that it worked with UConn and a charter company to develop several alternatives.

“We are very disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it's unfortunate the team's travel experience has been impacted,” the NCAA said.

The organization said it expected the delayed flight to leave at 11:30 p.m. EDT, but at 1 a.m., coach Dan Hurley took to social media to say the plane had not taken off.

The travel problems were first reported by CBS Sports, which was told of the issue by coach Dan Hurley.

The Huskies had not been on a plane since just after their March 6 game with Marquette, when they had to spend an extra day in Milwaukee because of a cancelled flight.

The Huskies took buses to the Big East Tournament in Manhattan, the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Brooklyn and the East Regional in Boston.

No. 1 seed UConn (35-3) is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama (25-11) on Saturday night.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

UConn center Donovan Clingan, center, battles for a rebound against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell, left, and forward Elijah Saunders, right, during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots while pressured by San Diego State guard Miles Byrd, right, and guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

