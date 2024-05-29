UConn forward Karaban, Clemson guard Hunter heading back to school after withdrawing from NBA draft

UConn forward Alex Karaban is heading back to campus for a try at a third straight national title after withdrawing from the NBA draft Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 third-year sophomore has started in 77 of his 78 games since joining the Huskies. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season as UConn went 37-3 and became the first team with consecutive NCAA Tournament titles since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

No program has won three in a row since UCLA won seven straight from 1967-73.