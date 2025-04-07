Nation & World News
UConn finishes season at No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll for first time since 2021

UConn has capped its season at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll one day after winning its 12th national championship
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the championship trophy after UConn defeated South Carolina in the national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

UConn capped its season at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball pol l on Monday, one day after winning its 12th national championship.

The Huskies received all 31 votes from a national media panel after Geno Auriemma's team beat South Carolina 82-59 for the title. The Gamecocks, who started the season at No. 1, were the unanimous second choice.

A record five teams held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 this year. South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame and Texas also all were first at some point this season. No. 3 UCLA and No. 4 Texas both made the Final Four while Southern California finished fifth.

It was UConn's first time at No. 1 since the team finished the 2021 season that way. It's also the 17th time overall that the Huskies have ended in the top spot. This year ended the longest drought for the Huskies not to close the season at No. 1 since they went five years in a row from 2003-08.

TCU, Duke, LSU, North Carolina State and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

It's the second year that the AP released a final poll after the NCAA title game. In the past, the last Top 25 vote was released the day after the NCAA selection show.

Rising Terrapins

Maryland made one of the biggest jump in the poll after almost knocking off South Carolina in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins climbed to 12th from 18th.

On the way up

Ole Miss climbed eight places to 17th after reaching the Sweet 16, where the Rebels lost to UCLA. It's the first time that the team has been in the final poll since they were ranked 24th in 1996.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference ended the season with eight ranked teams. The ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 each have five while the Big East and Summit League each have one.

___

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the net after defeating South Carolina in the national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) walks off the floor with teammates after South Carolina lost to UConn in the national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers holds up a piece of the net after the Huskies defeated South Carolina inthe national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) reacts after hitting a three point basket against Texas during the second half of a national semifinal Final Four game during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

