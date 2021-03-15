UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for coronavirus

Auriemma, who turns 67 on March 23, received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10.

“I’m feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days,” he said. “Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence."

Auriemma said he was told that the full effect of vaccines does not occur until 14 days after the last inoculation.

The Huskies (24-1) were forced to postpone the start of their season until Dec. 12 because of another positive test within the program and like most teams had several games canceled or postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, talks to his team during a break in the second half against the Marquette during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Butler II Credit: David Butler II