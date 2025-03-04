Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Uber teams up with Waymo to start selling driverless rides in Austin, Texas

Uber is shifting into a new gear in Austin, Texas where its ride-hailing service will begin dispatching self-driving cars to pick up passengers looking for a way to get around that city
FILE - Two Waymo driverless taxis stop before passing one another on a San Francisco street on Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Two Waymo driverless taxis stop before passing one another on a San Francisco street on Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Uber will shift into a new gear in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday when its ride-hailing service will begin dispatching self-driving cars to pick up passengers.

The autonomous option is being provided through a partnership that brings together Uber and robotaxi pioneer Waymo, which already sells self-driving vehicle rides through its own app in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Waymo is now trying to expand into more cities by teaming up with Uber — an alliance that was announced last September.

The partnership begins in Austin and will, later this year, expand to offer robotaxi rides in Atlanta.

Waymo's robotaxis will be hitting the streets of Austin ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's goal of launching a fleet of electric self-driving cars later this year.

Uber's network of human-driven cars will continue to give rides in Austin, too, but tapping into Waymo's robotaxis will give it another selling point that could be popular among passengers eager to try out a cutting-edge technology.

"With Waymo's technology and Uber's proven platform, we're ready to bring you the ride of the future, today," Uber crowed about the robotaxis coming to Austin.

Although there is no way passengers can guarantee that a ride ordered through Uber's app in Austin will be provided by one of Waymo's robotaxis, they can increase their chances of getting a self-driven car by going into their settings and turning on the autonomous vehicle preference.

When it sends a Waymo car to pick up a passenger, Uber's app will send a notification that the ride will be provided by a self-driving car while also offering the option to switch to a human-controlled vehicle instead.

Originally started as a secret project within Google, Waymo has been making major inroads since its robotaxis first began charging for rides in Phoenix nearly five years ago. Waymo's robotaxis are now averaging 200,000 paid rides per week, up from about 10,000 weekly rides two years ago, according to a recent post by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who runs the Mountain View, California, company that owns Google as well as Waymo.

After expanding into Austin and Atlanta this year as part of the Uber partnership, Waymo also plans to begin offering rides in Miami next year through its own app, mirroring how it already runs its service in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Waymo, so far, has avoided a major traffic accident or other safety problems that might give regulators second thoughts about allowing its robotaxis to remain on the road.

Automaker General Motors tried to compete against Waymo in San Francisco with a robotaxi service operated by its Cruise subsidiary, but had its California license suspended in October 2023 after one of its self-driving cars dragged an injured pedestrian about 20 feet before coming to a stop.

Uber also struck a deal last year to eventually deploy Cruise's robotaxis in cities that were never identified before General Motors pulled the plug on its fleet of self-driving cars.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Intuitive Machines' second lunar lander lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Private company rockets toward the moon in the latest rush of lunar landing attempts

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost aces moon touchdown with a special delivery for NASA

9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks are in metro Atlanta, study finds

Metro Atlanta has 9 of the nation's worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds

The Latest

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, right, meets with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti ahead of the Arab Summit at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan

4m ago

Macron to discuss nuclear deterrence with European allies. A look at France's unique strategy

6m ago

The Latest: Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico go into effect

7m ago

Featured

State Sen. Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) speaks during a state Senate Ethics Committee hearing on election security at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Harbin is the main sponsor of SB 120, which would withhold state funding or state-administered federal money to any public school or college that implements DEI policies. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight

A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.

City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed

The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.