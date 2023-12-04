Uber set to join the S&P 500 index in latest sign of a turnaround for the ride-hailing service

Shares in Uber Technologies Inc. were up almost 4% in afternoon trading Monday at $59.43. That’s not far from their all-time high of $63.18 per share set in February 2021. The stock is up more than twofold so far this year.

The strong rally marks a major turnaround from as recently as the summer of 2022, when the stock was at $20.46.

The pandemic severely stymied Uber’s ride-hailing business as government lockdowns kept most people at home. The work-from-home trend continued to limit the need for anyone to summon a ride on Uber.

The company reacted to the pandemic by building up a then-nascent food-delivery division that has now become a major revenue driver.

Uber's ride-hailing service, meanwhile, has since gradually bounced back. It is now handling more rides than it did in 2019, raising the company's hopes that it may finally realize its long-term of goal of becoming consistently profitable.

It wasn't until the third quarter when Uber qualified for inclusion in the S&P 500, with a trailing 12-month net income of $1.05 billion.

Uber has “established a multi-quarter track record of exceeding profitability guidance,” analysts at Wedbush noted in a research note Monday.