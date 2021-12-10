Uber helping detectives solve Florida 'grandparent scams'

"Uber strictly prohibits the use of the Uber app to commit crimes and regularly works with law enforcement to assist with investigations," Uber told the Tampa Bay Times.

Uber's guidelines say the service maintains user data as described in its privacy notice and terms of use, disclosing information to law enforcement “in accordance with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.”

In the other case, a woman pretending to be the 82-year-old's granddaughter and a man who said he was her lawyer convinced her to make 13 withdrawals from BB&T branches in the Tampa area. She handed stacks of cash to couriers using Uber.

The woman’s lawyer is suing Truist Bank, created when BB&T merged with SunTrust, alleging negligence for allowing her to make large and unusual withdrawals even after red flags were raised.