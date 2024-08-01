Nation & World News

Uber, China's BYD, form partnership to deploy 100,000 EVs in EU and Latin America

The ride sharing giant Uber and Chinese automaker BYD say they have agreed on a partnership to introduce 100,000 BYD model EVs on the Uber platform in Europe and Latin America
FILE - The Uber logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride sharing giant Uber and Chinese automaker BYD plan a partnership to introduce 100,000 BYD model EVs on the Uber platform in Europe and Latin America, eventually expanding to other markets, the companies announced. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Uber logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride sharing giant Uber and Chinese automaker BYD plan a partnership to introduce 100,000 BYD model EVs on the Uber platform in Europe and Latin America, eventually expanding to other markets, the companies announced. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
36 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — The ride sharing giant Uber and Chinese automaker BYD plan a partnership to introduce 100,000 BYD model EVs on the Uber platform in Europe and Latin America, eventually expanding to other markets, the companies announced.

The arrangement would offer Uber drivers access to favorable pricing, insurance, financing and other services for BYD vehicles, the companies said in a statement seen Thursday.

Plans call for the partnership to expand to the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

The companies said the plan would help accelerate the switch to EVs and that they also plan to collaborate in introducing autonomous-capable EVs on the Uber platform. BYD, China's largest EV maker, has fast been expanding its reach into world markets after switching entirely to production of EVs and hybrids in 2022.

The rapid emergence of low-priced EVs from China is shaking up the global auto industry in ways not seen since Japanese makers arrived during the oil crises of the 1970s.

The European Union imposed provisional duties on Chinese electric vehicles in June, alleging that government subsidies give automakers in China an unfair advantage. BYD EVs aren't being sold in the U.S. now largely because of 27.5% tariffs on the sale price of Chinese vehicles when they arrive at ports.

But Chinese makers are moving production overseas. BYD, has opened a plant in Thailand and plans to build factories in Brazil, Hungary and Turkey.

FILE - The BYD logo is pictured during the press day at the 91th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The ride sharing giant Uber and Chinese automaker BYD plan a partnership to introduce 100,000 BYD model EVs on the Uber platform in Europe and Latin America, eventually expanding to other markets, the companies announced. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Windrose Technology

Report: Chinese electric truck manufacturer plans Georgia factory
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan rivals Nissan and Honda will share EV components and AI research as they play catch...54m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Brent Cline

Georgia golf cart makers declare war on Chinese rivals, demand hefty tariffs on imports
The Latest
Iran’s supreme leader prays over the coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh, whose killing risks...5m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: A cease-fire is key to ending the region's cycle of violence...25m ago
Israel says it has confirmed Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif was killed in a July...32m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses