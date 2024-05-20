Nation & World News

Uber and Lyft say they'll stay in Minnesota after Legislature passes driver pay compromise

Uber and Lyft say they’ll keep operating in Minnesota after the state Legislature passed a compromise driver pay package
Supporters of Minnesota legislation -- which would require ride-hailing companies to increase pay for drivers -- walk through the State Capitol building, holding signs that say "WE ARE COUNTING ON YOU" and shirts that say "MULDA Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association," in St. Paul, Minn.,, May 17, 2024. Uber and Lyft have said they will leave the state if Minnesota lawmakers pass legislation that requires the companies to raise driver pay by more than they want to. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Supporters of Minnesota legislation -- which would require ride-hailing companies to increase pay for drivers -- walk through the State Capitol building, holding signs that say "WE ARE COUNTING ON YOU" and shirts that say "MULDA Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association," in St. Paul, Minn.,, May 17, 2024. Uber and Lyft have said they will leave the state if Minnesota lawmakers pass legislation that requires the companies to raise driver pay by more than they want to. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
20 minutes ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Uber and Lyft plan to keep operating in Minnesota after the state Legislature passed a compromise driver pay package, the companies said Monday.

The House passed the compensation bill but the measure was held up in the Senate before winning approval prior to the midnight Sunday deadline for lawmakers to pass bills before they adjourned. The bill now moves to Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law, the Star Tribune reported.

The proposal was crafted by Democrats to replace a minimum pay measure the Minneapolis City Council passed that prompted Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the state's biggest city and the entire state.

The House agreement announced Saturday after weeks of negotiations would set a minimum pay rate at $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute. Uber and Lyft say they will keep operating in the state under those rates. The bill will take effect next January.

“While the coming price increases may hurt riders and drivers alike, we will be able to continue to operate across the State under the compromise brokered by the Governor,” Uber spokesperson Josh Gold said in a statement.

Lyft said in a statement that Twin Cities rideshare drivers were already earning higher than the national median, something drivers have disputed, saying many earn less than the minimum wage. Lyft said the legislation balances “a new pay increase for drivers with what riders can afford to pay and preserve the service.”

The city's plan that raised objections from the companies would have required them to pay drivers at least $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute — or $5 per ride, whichever is greater — excluding tips, for the time spent transporting passengers in Minneapolis.

Marianna Brown, vice president of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, told the Star Tribune that even though the pay rates are lower than drivers sought, they were happy to see the deal come together.

The governor said in a post on social media platform X that the deal “gives rideshare drivers a 20% raise and keeps these important services operating in Minnesota.”

FILE - A passerby walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at an airport, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dozens of protesters descend a staircase in the Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, May 17, 2024, while holding signs and pushing for a law that would require ride-hailing companies – including Uber and Lyft -- to increase pay for drivers in the state. Uber and Lyft have said they will leave the state if Minnesota lawmakers pass legislation requiring the companies to raise driver pay by more than the companies want to. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Airport MARTA station reopens after renovations35m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia revenue down, spending up and a surplus is likely. What gives?

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Bullets with no name on them, the perils of Atlanta life

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Man accused of shooting KSU student facing murder charge
2h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Man accused of shooting KSU student facing murder charge
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Medicaid ‘unwinding’ decried as biased against disabled people
The Latest

Credit: AP

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu
13m ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, supreme leader's protege, dies at 63 in helicopter crash
19m ago
THE LATEST
Israel says it will push deeper into Rafah as ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants
19m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide