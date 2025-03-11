Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney to lead England squad at Soccer Aid 2025

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and ex-Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney will coach an England squad made up of athletes and celebrities for Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford.

UNICEF says the charity match pitting England against a World XI will take place on June 15 at United's home stadium.

Former England Women players Jill Scott and Steph Houghton, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, singer Tom Grennan, Olympic great Mo Farah, ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart and former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci are among those who have confirmed their commitment to the event created by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006.