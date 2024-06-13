Nation & World News

Tyson Foods heir suspended as CFO after second alcohol-related arrest

Tyson Foods has suspended a great-grandson of the company’s founder after his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2022 booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods chief financial officer, following his arrest for public intoxication. Tyson was arrested again on Thursday, June 13, 2024, for DWI. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This Nov. 6, 2022 booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods chief financial officer, following his arrest for public intoxication. Tyson was arrested again on Thursday, June 13, 2024, for DWI. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Tyson Foods suspended its chief financial officer – a great-grandson of the company’s founder – after his arrest Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated.

John R. Tyson, 34, was arrested early Thursday by University of Arkansas police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to police records. He was also charged with careless driving and making an illegal turn.

Tyson was released from custody later Thursday on a $1,105 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods said in a statement Thursday that it was aware of the arrest and immediately suspended John R. Tyson. He is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson and a former investment banker who joined Tyson Foods in 2019.

Tyson Foods named Curt Calaway as its interim chief financial officer.

It was the second time in less than two years that John R. Tyson was arrested on alcohol-related charges. In November 2022, he was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger's home in Fayetteville and falling asleep in her bed.

John R. Tyson sent a companywide email apologizing for that incident, saying he was embarrassed and was getting counseling for alcohol abuse. He later pleaded guilty to those charges and settled them by paying fines and court fees.

Editors' Picks

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Kemp names former aide to head panel on Medicaid expansion options
32m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons lose fifth-round NFL draft pick for tampering

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
1h ago

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
1h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

New Georgia law on immigration enforcement leaves local immigrants confused and anxious
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Most of Wall Street slips, but hopes for AI and rates keep indexes...
4m ago
Biden to nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero as FDIC chair after abrupt departure of...
6m ago
Senate Republicans block bill on women’s right to IVF as Democrats make push on...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know
1h ago
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Caitlin Clark and her team on Thursday
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’