Nation & World News

Tyson Foods heir pleads not guilty to charge of driving while intoxicated

Tyson Foods heir and executive John R
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Tyson Foods heir and executive John R. Tyson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Tyson entered the plea Monday in Fayetteville District Court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a court spokeswoman said. Tyson is next due in court on Aug. 28.

Tyson, 34, was arrested June 13 by University of Arkansas police in Fayetteville after he was seen driving carelessly and making an illegal turn. He was released from custody the same day on a $1,105 bond.

Tyson, who has served as Tyson Foods' chief financial officer since 2022, was immediately suspended by the company after his arrest, Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods said last month. The company didn't respond Monday when asked about Tyson's plea.

It was the second time in less than two years that Tyson was arrested on alcohol-related charges. In November 2022, he was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger's home in Fayetteville and falling asleep in her bed.

Tyson sent a companywide email apologizing for that incident, saying he was embarrassed and was getting counseling for alcohol abuse. He initially pled not guilty to those charges but later settled them by agreeing to plead guilty and paying fines and court fees.

Tyson, a former investment banker, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson and the great-grandson of company founder John W. Tyson.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Arguments in Fani Willis appeal set for after election48m ago

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing
2h ago

Credit: AP

GEORGIA FOOTBALL
Smart says players fined over ‘disappointing’ continued driving violations

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kennedy apologizes after a video of him speaking to Trump leaks
9m ago
An order blocking a rule to help LGBTQ+ kids applies to hundreds of schools. Some want to...
16m ago
Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok, with poisoning a possibility
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare