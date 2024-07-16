Tyson Foods heir pleads not guilty to charge of driving while intoxicated

Tyson Foods heir and executive John R. Tyson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Tyson entered the plea Monday in Fayetteville District Court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a court spokeswoman said. Tyson is next due in court on Aug. 28.

Tyson, 34, was arrested June 13 by University of Arkansas police in Fayetteville after he was seen driving carelessly and making an illegal turn. He was released from custody the same day on a $1,105 bond.