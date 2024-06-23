Tyrrell Hatton holds off Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win LIV Golf Nashville

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton won the inaugural LIV Golf Nashville event Sunday, easily holding off Jon Rahm and two-time U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau for the Englishman's first victory since January 2021 at Abu Dhabi.

Hatton took a three-stroke lead into the round, and shot a 6-under 65 to polish off a six-stroke win at The Grove. Hatton had eight birdies and two bogeys to finish at 19-under 194 trying to avoid looking at a leaderboard until the 17th green.

“It was nice to play the last few holes and it not be super tight,” said Hatton, who shot a 77 and tied for 26th at the U.S. Open last week. “I guess having not won for three and a half years ... you wonder if you'll be able to do it in some ways. So I was happy I was able to prove it to myself.”