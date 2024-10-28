Tyrique Stevenson taunts Commanders fans seconds before Bears lose on Hail Mary touchdown

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could be seen taunting fans seconds before he and his teammates gave up a Hail Mary touchdown with time expired to lose to the Washington Commanders 18-15 on Sunday.

Video posted on social media showed Stevenson pointing toward the stands and raising his arms in the air with his back to the play when the ball was snapped. He was late to get to the play and missed the chance to prevent Zach Ertz from tipping the ball up for Noah Brown to catch in the end zone.

“It comes down to that last play and we’ve practiced that play a hundred times since we’ve been here,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “I’ll have to look at what the execution was on that, but we have a body on a body, boxing guys out like basketball at the very end. We have one guy at the rim that knocks the ball down. We’ve got a tip guy that goes behind the pile. I’ve got to look at it and detail it out and make sure we’re better next time.”