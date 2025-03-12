Nation & World News
Tyrese Haliburton's stunning 4-point play gives the Pacers a 115-114 win over the Bucks

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a three-point shot over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) to tie the game late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a three-point shot over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) to tie the game late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
By MARK AMBROGI – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a fadeaway 3-pointer while being fouled and completed the four-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers stunned Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114 on Tuesday night.

Haliburton ran along the left sideline, took an inbounds pass from Andrew Nembhard and launched a 3 while falling out of bounds, absorbing contact by Antetokounmpo, and the ball found the net with Haliburton sprawled on the floor in the corner.

After Haliburton made the free throw for a one-point lead, Antetokounmpo raced up the court and got off a clean 3-point try, but the shot fell short at the buzzer, and the Pacers drew even with the fourth-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

Haliburton, who had missed the last three games with a hip injury, finished with 14 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Bennedict Mahturin added 17 points.

Brook Lopez scored a team-high 23 points and Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Indiana led 103-93 with 8:08 remaining, but Milwaukee responded with a 10-0 run and tied it on a 3-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. Neither team led by more than five after that.

Takeaways

Bucks: Damian Lillard had 15 points and 11 assists and hit two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to make it 114-111, but it wasn't enough.

Pacers: Indiana had lost three straight without Haliburton.

Key moment

Officials reviewed Haliburton's incredible shot and upheld the foul call against Antetokounmpo, ruling that he didn't give Haliburton room to land.

Key stat

The Pacers had nine turnovers, six fewer than the Bucks.

Up next

The Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The Pacers are at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dunks while playing the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., right, reacts after being fouled while shooting against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, passes around Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) dunks in front of Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

