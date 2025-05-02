Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tyrese Haliburton's father will not attend his son's Pacers games for the foreseeable future

John Halliburton, the father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, will not be attending any of his son’s games for the foreseeable future
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Halliburton, the father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, will not be attending any of his son’s games for the foreseeable future.

The Pacers announcement Friday comes after John Haliburton ran onto the court and confronted two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after Tyrese Haliburton made the winning layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1.

Pacers officials met with John Haliburton in the aftermath of the incident.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Pacers teammates Aaron Nesmith, left, Pascal Siakam, center, and Myles Turner, right, celebrate the team's win after overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series as Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) walks off the court in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

NBA acknowledges a foul that wasn't called at end of Pistons-Knicks game

Jimmy Butler questionable for Game 3 of Warriors' first-round series against Rockets

The Latest

A no-contact thermometer, stethoscope and a calendar are seen at the Andrews County Health Department measles clinic, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Andrews, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Credit: AP

The US has more than 900 measles cases and 10 states have outbreaks. Here's what to know

8m ago

Scientific societies say they'll do national climate assessment after Trump dismisses report authors

11m ago

In the wake of devastating Los Angeles fires, residents begin to rebuild

12m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.