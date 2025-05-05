Tyrese Haliburton ignites closing run for Pacers, who stun Cavs 121-112 in Game 1 of East semis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that sparked a decisive burst for the Indiana Pacers, who stunned the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton finished with 22 points and 13 assists, and he also made key plays on the defensive end, blocking a 3-point attempt by Max Strus with 2:12 left and converting it into a layup for a 10-point lead.

Andrew Nembhard added 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the fourth-seeded Pacers, who finished 19 of 36 beyond the arc. Cleveland, which was second in the NBA during the regular season with 15.9 3s per game, was 9 of 38.