Tyrese Haliburton ignites closing run for Pacers, who stun Cavs 121-112 in Game 1 of East semis

Tyrese Haliburton made a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that sparked a decisive burst for the Indiana Pacers, who stunned the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) goes to the basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) in the first half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that sparked a decisive burst for the Indiana Pacers, who stunned the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton finished with 22 points and 13 assists, and he also made key plays on the defensive end, blocking a 3-point attempt by Max Strus with 2:12 left and converting it into a layup for a 10-point lead.

Andrew Nembhard added 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the fourth-seeded Pacers, who finished 19 of 36 beyond the arc. Cleveland, which was second in the NBA during the regular season with 15.9 3s per game, was 9 of 38.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points and broke Michael Jordan's NBA playoff record with his eighth straight game of at least 30 points in a series opener.

Evan Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who trailed most of the game, took the lead in the fourth and then couldn't close it out.

Indiana had a 12-point lead in the third before Cleveland rallied. The Cavs went ahead 102-101 on a free throw by Strus before Haliburton's 3 ignited a 15-4 run.

All five Indiana starters scored in double figures. Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam had 17 points apiece.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Cleveland.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) falls after Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) blocked his shot in the second half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) chews on his jersey late in the second half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, center, is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, right, in the first half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures to the crowd during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, forward Dean Wade (32) and guard Donovan Mitchell, right, in the first half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) knocks the ball away from Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, right, in the first half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, in the second half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

