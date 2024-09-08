Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

“Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. " ... Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.

"How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mindboggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look out for Tyreek, but I'm not going to make any allegations at this time. The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

The Dolphins, in a statement released shortly after the incident, said several of Hill's teammates saw the incident and “stopped for support.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has been in contact with the Dolphins, but declined to comment further.

