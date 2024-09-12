Tyreek Hill smiles and waves as he arrives at Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins' game against Bills

Hill was eventually released after receiving citations for careless driving and failing to wear his seat belt — the total fine is $309. Hours later, he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass that sparked the Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels put Officer Danny Torres on administrative duty, and an internal affairs investigation is underway. The department released the identity of Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, on Tuesday.

Hill has since said he could have handled some parts of the initial interaction differently.

“I could have let down my window in that instant," Hill said Wednesday. "But the thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras-out, phones-on-you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules. I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.

“Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not,” Hill continued. “But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently.”

