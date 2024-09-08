Breaking: Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58
Tyreek Hill is briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium hours before his team opens the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 25 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

Hill has since been released and is preparing to play against the Jaguars, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“It's a heartbreaking situation," Rosenhaus said on ESPN, "obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police. He is going to play today. No. 1 he's OK. No. 2, he's going to play. No. 3, apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.

"How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mind boggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look out for Tyreek, but I'm not going to make any allegations at this time. The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

In a statement, the Dolphins said Hill safely arrived at the stadium.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

