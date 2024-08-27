Typhoon Shanshan threatens heavy rain and traffic disruption in southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents about heavy rain and violent winds expected in the region over the coming days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan was about 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of the southern island of Amami on Tuesday morning as it slowly headed north toward Kyushu while packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour.

So far, no damage has been reported from the typhoon, but people prepared for the downpour and high winds it was forecast to bring.