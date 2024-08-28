Nation & World News

Typhoon Shanshan dumps rain on southern Japan, leaving 3 injured and 3 missing

A typhoon moving at bicycle speed has started to dump rain on southern Japan
High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A typhoon moving at bicycle speed began dumping rain on southern Japan on a path that will bring strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall to most of the country, prompting weather officials to issue the highest-level warnings Wednesday.

Three people were injured and three others were missing due to a storm-related landslide and driving accident.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan is expected to reach southern Kyushu and possibly make landfall Thursday, and issued the highest-level warning for violent winds, high waves and heavy rain for the Kagoshima prefecture, as well as an emergency storm surge warning. It forecast up to 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) of rainfall in 24 hours for southern Kyushu.

Shanshan was about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the southern island of Yakushima on Wednesday morning as it headed north toward Kyushu, packing winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour, according to the agency.

The warm, humid air around the typhoon and a separate high-pressure system caused heavy rain in the central Japanese city of Gamagori, where a landslide buried a house with five people inside. Two of them were rescued alive and workers were searching for the other three, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

On the southern island of Amami, where the typhoon passed, one person was knocked down by a gust while riding a motorcycle, the FDMA said.

Weather and government officials are concerned about extensive damage across the nation as the typhoon slowly sweeps up the Japanese archipelago over the next few days, threatening floods and landslides and paralyzing transportation, businesses and other daily activity.

Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura, at a taskforce meeting Wednesday, said the typhoon could cause “unprecedented" levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain.

He urged residents in Shanshan's predicted path to take precautionary measures early, such as by checking their nearest shelters, to save their own lives. Matsumura urged residents, especially older adults, not to hesitate and take shelter whenever there is any safety concern. The government also canceled its annual earthquake drills Sunday to free up disaster response resources.

Dozens of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands will be canceled through Friday. Japan Railway companies said most bullet trains and local train services were operating normally Wednesday, but many on Kyushu would be suspended Thursday. Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu through Sunday.

Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores announced plans to close early.

A house is seen damaged as a typhoon is approaching in Miyazaki, Miyazaki prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Kyodo News via AP)

People holding umbrella, struggle with the heavy rain as a typhoon is approaching in Kagoshima, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

People holding an umbrella crosses a street in the heavy rain in Miyazaki, Miyazaki prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Kyodo News via AP)

Waves hit a coastal area in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Waves hit a coastal area in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

