Typhoon Shanshan begins dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaving 1 dead and several injured

A typhoon moving at a bicycle speed has begun dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaving one person dead and several injured as weather officials issued the highest-level warnings in the country’s south, expected to be the most hard-hit
High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — A typhoon moving at a bicycle speed began dumping rain on parts of Japan Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several injured as weather officials issued the highest-level warnings in the country's south, expected to be the most hard-hit.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Shanshan is set to reach southern Kyushu and possibly make landfall Thursday where it forecasts up to 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) of rainfall in 24 hours. It also said the typhoon will bring strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall to most of the country, particularly the Kagoshima prefecture.

The warm, humid air around the typhoon and a separate high-pressure system caused heavy rain in the central Japanese city of Gamagori, where a landslide buried a house with five people inside. Four of them were rescued but one later died and a fourth was found unconscious. Workers were searching for the fifth person, according to the city’s disaster management department.

On the southern island of Amami, where the typhoon passed, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Typhoon Shanshan was about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the Kagoshima prefecture early Thursday as it headed north just off the western coast of Kyushu island, packing winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour, according to the meteorological agency.

Weather and government officials are concerned about extensive damage as the typhoon slowly sweeps up the Japanese archipelago over the next few days, threatening floods and landslides and paralyzing transportation, businesses and daily activity.

Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura, at a task force meeting Wednesday, said the typhoon could cause “unprecedented” levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain.

He urged residents in Shanshan’s predicted path to take precautionary measures early, such as by checking their nearest shelters to remain safe. Matsumura also urged people, especially older adults, not to hesitate and take shelter whenever there is any safety concern. The government also canceled its annual earthquake drills planned for Sunday to free up disaster response resources.

Dozens of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands will be canceled through Friday. Japan Railway companies said most bullet trains and local train services were operating normally Wednesday, but many on the island of Kyushu would be suspended Thursday. Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu through Sunday.

Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores announced plans to close early.

A house is seen damaged as a typhoon is approaching in Miyazaki, Miyazaki prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

People holding umbrella, struggle with the heavy rain as a typhoon is approaching in Kagoshima, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

People holding an umbrella crosses a street in the heavy rain in Miyazaki, Miyazaki prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Waves hit a coastal area in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Waves hit a coastal area in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

