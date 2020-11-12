Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm

Marikina city Mayor Marcie Teodoro said the fierce winds knocked down power lines overnight, leaving many areas without power and internet connection. Heavy rains also flooded many areas and the Marikina River was swollen.

“There are many areas that historically don’t get flooded but now, they are swamped like the city hall,” he told DZBB radio.

Typhoon Vamco had maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph) with stronger gusts Thursday morning. It was moving west-northwest at 30 kph (19 mph) and would soon leave the main Luzon Island for the South China Sea.

Flooding in 32 villages and a few landslides were already reported Wednesday from the typhoon, and disaster officials said a man died and three other people were missing, without immediately providing details.

The government’s main disaster-response agency had pleaded to the media to relay typhoon alerts in northeastern areas devastated by the earlier Typhoon Goni, saying the agency's messages could not be sent by cellphones due to damaged telecommunications systems.

Goni, one of the strongest tropical cyclones in the world this year, left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed more than 270,000 houses and shanties, many along coastal villages. Tens of thousands of people remain displaced.

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. It’s also located on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

A man swims in neck deep floodwaters as it continues to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

A resident walks on their roof as he tries to rescue his pigeons as floodwaters continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Police rescue residents from their homes as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Police rescue residents as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Residents trapped on their roofs prepare to evacuate as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Residents trapped on their roofs board a small raft as they are evacuated as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

A resident tries to save belongings as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

A residents trapped on their roof await rescuers as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Police rescue trapped residents as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Residents look at a swollen river as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Submerged structures are seen at a swollen river as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

A woman looks at submerged structures at a swollen river as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.