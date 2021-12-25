Hamburger icon
Surging COVID cases make for another subdued Christmas Day

Christians attend a Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Christians attend a Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago
Christians around the world are celebrating their second COVID-19 Christmas as surging infections in many countries overwhelmed hospitals, canceled flights and curbed religious observances

ROME (AP) — Christians around the world celebrated their second COVID-19 Christmas as surging infections in many countries overwhelmed hospitals, canceled flights and curbed religious observances Saturday, a point in the pandemic when coronavirus vaccines were more available than ever.

While some countries in Asia imposed restrictions to try to contain the highly contagious omicron variant, governments in Europe and elsewhere preached common sense despite reporting record daily cases this week, advising their citizens to use masks and voluntarily limit the size of holiday gatherings.

The head of intensive care at a hospital in Marseille, France, said most of the COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, while his staff members are exhausted or can't work because they are infected.

“We’re sick of this,” Dr. Julien Carvelli, the ICU chief at Marseille's La Timone Hospital, as his team spent another Christmas Eve tending to COVID-19 patients on breathing machines. “We’re afraid we won’t have enough space.”

Thousands of people across England got a vaccine booster shot for Christmas as new cases in Britain hit another daily record of 122,186. Dr. Emily Lawson, the head of the National Health Service’s vaccination program, thanked volunteers for being on hand for the holiday.

Pope Francis used his Christmas address to pray for some of those vaccines to reach the poorest countries. While wealthy countries have inoculated as much as 90% of their adult populations, 8.9% of Africa's people are fully jabbed, making it the world’s least-vaccinated continent,

“Grant health to the infirm and inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best ways possible to overcome the current health crisis and its effects,” Francis said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. “Open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care – and vaccines in particular – are provided to those peoples who need them most.”

Only a few thousand well-wishers turned out for his noontime address and blessing, but even that was better than last year, when Italy’s Christmas lockdown forced Francis indoors for the annual “Urbi et Orbi” (To the city and the world) speech.

At a reception center for asylum-seekers on the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, Patricia Etoh, a Catholic from Cameroon, said she did not have any special plans because it just did not feel like Christmas without her 6-year-old child, who she had to leave behind.

But she added: “We’re grateful, we’re alive, and when we’re alive, there’s hope.”

On the other side of the globe, hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, spent Christmas without homes, electricity, or adequate food and water after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.

Gov. Arthur Yap of hard-hit Bohol province, where more than 100 people died in the typhoon and about 150,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, asked foreign aid agencies to help provide temporary shelters and water-filtration systems to supplement Philippine government aid.

“There is overwhelming fear. There are no gifts, there were no Christmas Eve dinners. There is none of that today,” Yap told The Associated Press.

Yap said he was happy that many Filipinos could celebrate Christmas more safely after COVID-19 cases dropped, but he pleaded: “Please don’t forget us.”

In South Korea, social distancing rules required churches to limit worshippers to 70% of seating capacity, and service attendees had to be fully vaccinated.

South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths since it significantly eased its virus curbs in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. The country was eventually forced to restore its toughest distancing guidelines, including a four-person limit on social gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes.

Australia also had a Christmas with a surge of COVID-19 cases, its worst of the pandemic, which forced states to reinstate mask mandates and other measures.

Christmas celebrations were subdued in much of India, with more decorations than crowds: Authorities reintroduced nighttime curfews and restrictions on gatherings of more than five people in big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. People attended midnight Mass in Mumbai and elsewhere, but in smaller numbers.

Adding to the customary stress of holiday travel, airlines around the world canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and reduced staffing levels.

According to FlightAware, more than 3,900 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday were canceled, with close to half of them involving Chinese airlines. About 30% of affected flights — more than 1,100 — were to, from or within the United States.

The cancellations still represented a small fraction of global flights. FlightAware says it tracked more than 100,000 arrivals in 24 hours.

As the pandemic spread around the world the past two years, New Zealand used its isolation to its advantage. Border controls kept the worst of the virus at bay. By this Christmas, New Zealand had recorded 50 deaths in a population of 5.5 million.

New Zealanders enjoyed the holiday in the warmth of mid-summer with few restrictions. Their country has one of the world’s most vaccinated populations, with 95% of adults having had at least one dose. The country also is one of the few largely untouched by omicron.

But that success has come at a cost. There were empty chairs at some family tables this holiday season because some New Zealanders living and working overseas were not able to return home due to isolation and quarantine requirements.

On Fiji, many in the deeply religious nation will celebrate Christmas at traditional church services and family gatherings. The Pacific island has an ongoing outbreak and a pandemic death toll of almost 700, but 92% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Health Secretary James Fong, in a Christmas message, urged Fijians to “please celebrate wisely.”

In remote Macuata province, residents of four villages received a special Christmas gift: Electricity was connected to their villages for the first time.

AP reporters contributed from around the world.

Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Doctors and nurses share a Christmas Eve meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a woman in the sub-zero temperatures at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

An Indian woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Clause during Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad, India, early Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Indian Christians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's Garrison church in Jammu, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

A churchgoer wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus as she attends a Mass at Holy Family Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

A child wearing a mask carries her skates past Christmas decorations at a mall in Beijing, China, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Not traditionally celebrated in China, Christmas is mostly a commercial attraction to close the year end sales at retail outlets. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Romel Lo-ang plays with his horn, a Christmas gift from his godfather, near their damaged home due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. His mother Alona Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Hospital worker Sonia Mokhtari makes snow decorations out of medical cloths for a Christmas tree in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Alona Nacua, right seated, eats with her family as they stay at the house of their neighbor after their home got damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Nacua said she and her husband managed to receive rice and four small cans of sardines and corned beef to be able to feed their family Saturday. "It's the saddest Christmas for me, seeing my children suffer this way on this day," added Nacua, who is pregnant. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Nurse Medina Bengler feeds a patient with COVID-19 in the COVID-19 continued care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Marseille's La Timone Hospital, one of France's biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. On Christmas Eve, medical personnel decorated a fir tree in the corridor and seized a moment for a communal meal in their scrubs, trying to maintain a semblance of holiday spirit in between rounds. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Radiographer Coralie Gil prepares to enter the room of a COVID-19 patient in the COVID-19 continued care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Medical workers turn over a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Marseille's La Timone Hospital has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19 and allows families to visit gravely ill loved ones in the ICU. One patient spending the holidays there said he deeply regrets not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Christians wearing face masks attend while maintaining social distancing during a Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers — 70% of their seating capacity — and attendees had to be fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass at Saint Catherine's Church in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Mussa Qawasma/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Mussa Issa Qawasma

Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19, attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: Sunday Alamba

Swimmers in fancy dress take part in a Christmas Day dip at Exmouth, Devon, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Indian Christians receive the holy communion from a priest after attending a Christmas mass at Saint Mary's church in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Credit: Altaf Qadri

People sit at a Christmas day soup kitchen for fragile people, the poor, the homeless, and asylum seekers, set by the Sant'Egidio Community, at the Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

