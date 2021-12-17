ajc logo
X

Typhoon leaves 12 dead, traps people on roofs in Philippines

A man carries pails beside damaged homes due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
A man carries pails beside damaged homes due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

National & World News
By JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines has left at least 12 people dead in massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings including a hotel and an airport

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines left at least 12 people dead in massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings including a hotel and an airport, officials said.

Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after slamming ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but still packed destructive and deadly winds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 205 (127 mph). Meteorologists said it was moving away into the South China Sea on Friday.

Officials were assessing the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years but said efforts were hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris.

Witnesses described ferocious winds that ripped off roofs and forced down trees.

“I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit,” Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo city told The Associated Press by telephone, adding that at least one resident was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm on her hut.

Workers were clearing roads in the coastal city of nearly half a million people, which remained without power and struggled with erratic cellphone signals, he said.

Eleven other people died, mostly after being hit by fallen trees, collapsed walls and ceilings and debris, and seven villagers were missing, Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government’s disaster-response agency, told President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised meeting. A large number of houses and buildings, including an airport and a hotel, were damaged by the wind or inundated by floodwaters, officials said.

In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, Gov. Arthur Yap said many residents remained trapped on their roofs by floodwater for a second day in the riverside town of Loboc, where his own house was swamped by water up to the second floor. Yap pleaded for volunteers from other regions to help save residents, saying he and other officials were struggling to find a way to deploy rescue boats to Loboc.

“Hundreds of families are trapped on the rooftops right now,” Yap told DZBB radio, adding that residents were exposed to rain and wind overnight. “We need first responders. What’s important now is to save lives.”

It was unclear what happened in other towns in the hard-hit province, which still had no electricity, Yap said.

Presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said more than 332,000 people were evacuated as the typhoon approached, including nearly 15,000 who were brought to evacuation centers. Crowding in those centers complicated efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Vaccination campaigns were also halted in provinces lashed by the typhoon.

The coast guard grounded all vessels in dozens of ports, stranding more than 4,500 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers. An international airport in central Cebu province was closed and several mostly domestic flights were canceled while schools and workplaces were shut in the most vulnerable areas, Nograles said.

At least 62 cities and towns either lost power entirely or were experiencing disruptions.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Caption
A boy walks along muddy waters due to Typhoon Rai at their village in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

A boy walks along muddy waters due to Typhoon Rai at their village in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
A boy walks along muddy waters due to Typhoon Rai at their village in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Caption
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Caption
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Caption
Debris is scattered over damaged homes from Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Debris is scattered over damaged homes from Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
Debris is scattered over damaged homes from Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Caption
This aerial photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This aerial photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Caption
This aerial photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Caption
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents stand under a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents stand under a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Caption
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents stand under a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Caption
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a girl stands inside a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a girl stands inside a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Caption
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a girl stands inside a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Caption
A man sits beside remnants of damaged homes in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

A man sits beside remnants of damaged homes in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
A man sits beside remnants of damaged homes in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Caption
A man stands beside damaged homes along a swollen river due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

A man stands beside damaged homes along a swollen river due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
A man stands beside damaged homes along a swollen river due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Caption
Ships run aground due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Ships run aground due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
Ships run aground due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Caption
A resident carries bicycle over the toppled electrical post and tree caused by Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

A resident carries bicycle over the toppled electrical post and tree caused by Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
A resident carries bicycle over the toppled electrical post and tree caused by Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Caption
Toppled electrical posts lie along a street in Cebu city, central Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Toppled electrical posts lie along a street in Cebu city, central Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Caption
Toppled electrical posts lie along a street in Cebu city, central Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Credit: Jay Labra

Credit: Jay Labra

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan
7m ago
Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand
23m ago
Pope at 85: No more Mr Nice Guy, as reform hits stride
30m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top