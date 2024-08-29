Typhoon lashes Japan with torrential rain and strong winds on a slow crawl north

Shanshan was still around the southern island of Kyushu by midmorning, moving north at 15 kph (9 mph) with sustained winds of 144 kph (89 mph) and higher gusts, JMA said.

Ahead of the typhoon's arrival, heavy rain caused a landslide that buried a house in the central city of Gamagori, killing three residents and injuring two others, according to the city’s disaster management department.

On the southern island of Amami, where the typhoon passed, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Weather and government officials are concerned about extensive damage as the typhoon slowly sweeps up the Japanese archipelago over the next few days, threatening floods and landslides.

Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said the typhoon could cause “unprecedented” levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain. At a task force meeting Wednesday he urged people, especially older adults, not to hesitate and to take shelter whenever there is any safety concern.

Hundreds of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands were canceled Thursday, and bullet trains and some local train services were suspended. Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu through Sunday. Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores planned to close.

