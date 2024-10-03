Nation & World News

Typhoon Krathon makes landfall on Taiwan, packing fierce winds and torrential rain

Typhoon Krathon has made landfall in the major port city of Kaohsiung
A man struggles in the heavy wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man struggles in the heavy wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
By SIMINA MISTREANU – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Krathon made landfall Thursday in the major port city of Kaohsiung, packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph (78 mph) near its center, with gusts of 162 kph (101 mph), according to Taiwan's weather authorities.

The slow-moving typhoon has doused eastern and southern parts of the island over the past five days, forcing thousands to evacuate from mountainous or low-lying areas. Schools and government offices have been shut around the island for two days, and all domestic flights have been canceled.

Gusts and heavy rains pelted the empty streets.

Many residents woke up Thursday to mobile phone alerts urging them to take shelter from fierce winds of up to 134 kph (83 mph), with gusts of more than 166 kph (103 mph). The weather administration posted a Facebook message warning Kaohsiung and Pingtung County residents to not go outside when the eye of the storm passes above their area and the weather calms briefly, because the winds and storms will pick up again afterward.

Weather-related events attributed to Krathon injured at least 123 people around the island, according to Taiwan’s fire department. Two people died — one after driving into fallen rocks on the road in the southeastern Taitung county, and the other while trimming tree branches in the city of Hualien. Two others remained missing.

Thousands were evacuated from areas vulnerable to mudslides and landslides. Almost 40,000 troops were on standby to help with rescue efforts.

Mountainous areas in the island’s south have seen up to 169 centimeters (5.5 feet) of rain over the past five days.

China's weather agency said some eastern and southern parts of Taiwan are set to see extremely heavy rains of up to 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) over the next 24 hours.

Typhoons rarely hit Taiwan’s west coast, affecting instead the mountainous, eastern side of the island. Krathon is forecast to slowly travel north and weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei.

On Monday, the typhoon lashed northern Philippine islands, where four people were killed and at least 5,000 were displaced, officials said.

Wind and rain blow through Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, as Typhoon Krathon arrives Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman struggles in the wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A street view from a hotel that taped the glass of its front door as Typhoon Krathon arrives in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Traffic cones litter the pavement as Typhoon Krathon arrives in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man rides in the wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2 dead and thousands evacuated as a typhoon approaches Taiwan
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taiwan shuts schools and offices ahead of likely direct hit from powerful typhoon
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A powerful typhoon is lashing northern Philippine islands
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rescuers search for missing people in Nepal following flooding and landslides that killed...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An American bomb from WWII explodes at a Japanese airport, leaving a crater on the...16m ago
This German church is the tallest in the world. Until Spain's La Sagrada Familia is done...21m ago
Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas and community24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out