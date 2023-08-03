Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already left damage and injuries

The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other Japanese islands this week is slowly moving west but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other Japanese islands this week was slowly moving west Thursday but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago.

Typhoon Khanun, now in the waters between China and Japan's southwestern islands, is expected to slow to nearly stationary movement before a weakening high pressure system nearby allows it to turn east Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

That forecast would spare China, where rain from an earlier typhoon caused deadly flooding and damage this week around the capital, Beijing.

Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, had sustained surface winds of 162 kph (100 mph) with higher gusts Thursday morning. Up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rainfall were expected in the Okinawa region by midday Friday, JMA said.

The storm has injured 41 people, three of them seriously, according to the Okinawa prefectural government. A 90-year-old man was found under a collapsed garage in Ogimi village, and his death is being investigated as possibly caused by the typhoon's high winds.

The storm at one point left nearly 220,000 homes, or about 30%, of those in Okinawa, without power, according to the Okinawa Electric Power Company. Also, some 7,000 homes on Amami, an island northeast of the Okinawan islands and part of Kagoshima prefecture, were without power, according to the Economy and Industry Ministry.

Most were still without power Thursday as the storm hampered restoration work. Hospitals that lost power were only receiving emergency cases.

Wind warnings for the main Okinawa Island were lifted Thursday, though moderate winds and rain were affecting the island. Public transit systems that closed during the storm resumed operations, and some flights in and out of the Naha airport are expected to resume later Thursday.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County updates school dress code after student complaints7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FAA: Delta passengers evacuate plane after tire pops during landing in Atlanta
6h ago

Fulton County settles with family of jail inmate who died covered in bed bugs
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Sheriff: Inmate found dead in Fulton jail with ‘no obvious signs of injury’
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Sheriff: Inmate found dead in Fulton jail with ‘no obvious signs of injury’
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia election board dismisses Herschel Walker gas giveaway case
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Human remains found in search for Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea with 4...
6m ago
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already left damage and...
11m ago
Hurricane Dora intenstifies far from Mexico's Pacific coast, poses no threat to land...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
19h ago
T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert to mark 50 Years of Hip-Hop:
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top