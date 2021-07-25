Typhoon In-fa hits China's east coast, canceling flights

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were canceled and more were expected to be canceled on Monday, state TV reported. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.

The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also canceled flights.

Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed, as were schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province.

On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centers. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.

Caption A passenger pushes his luggage past a blank flights information board at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Caption Buses and passenger airplanes are parked on the tarmac after all flights were canceled at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Caption Passengers take rest near a blank flights information board at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Caption A passenger reacts as she sits near her luggage after all flights were cancelled at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Caption An airliner staff wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands near quiet check-in counters at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Caption A passenger wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pushes his luggage past a masked airliner staff stand near quiet check-in counters at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021.