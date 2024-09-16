Typhoon hits Shanghai with 94-mph winds after 400,000 people were evacuated

BEIJING (AP) — The strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since at least 1949 made landfall early Monday with powerful winds and heavy rains after more than 400,000 people were evacuated.

Flights, ferries and train services were suspended in the megacity and in neighboring provinces, disrupting travel during China’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival. Shanghai’s airports canceled hundreds of flights starting Sunday and through Monday, while in Hangzhou, about 170 kilometers (106 miles) southwest of Shanghai, authorities were also planning to cancel more than 180 flights.

More than 60,000 emergency responders and firefighters were at hand to lend aid in Shanghai, according to state media. More than 414,000 people had been evacuated by Monday.