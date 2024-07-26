Nation & World News

Typhoon Gaemi weakens to a tropical storm as it moves inland carrying rain toward central China

What was Typhoon Gaemi has weakened to a severe tropical storm and is moving inland toward central China on after making landfall Thursday night on the east coast
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, rescue workers evacuate residents trapped by flood waters in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi in Chiayi county in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, rescue workers evacuate residents trapped by flood waters in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi in Chiayi county in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)
Updated 2 hours ago

BEIJING (AP) — Tropical storm Gaemi brought rain to central China on Saturday as it moved inland after making landfall at typhoon strength on the country's east coast Thursday night.

The storm felled trees, flooded streets and damaged crops in China but there were no reports of casualties or major damage. Eight people died in Taiwan, which Gaemi crossed at typhoon strength before heading over open waters to China.

The worst loss of life, however, was in a country that Gaemi earlier passed by but didn't strike directly: the Philippines. A steadily climbing death toll has reached 34, authorities there said Friday. The typhoon exacerbated seasonal monsoon rains in the Southeast Asian country, causing landslides and severe flooding that stranded people on rooftops as waters rose around them.

China

Gaemi weakened to a tropical storm since coming ashore Thursday evening in coastal Fujian province, but it is still expected to bring heavy rains in the coming days as it moves northwest to Jiangxi, Hubei and Henan provinces.

About 85 hectares (210 acres) of crops were damaged in Fujian province and economic losses were estimated at 11.5 million yuan ($1.6 million), according to Chinese media reports. More than 290,000 people were relocated because of the storm.

Elsewhere in China, several days of heavy rains this week in Gansu province left one dead and three missing in the country's northwest, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Taiwan

Residents and business owners swept out mud and mopped up water Friday after serious flooding that sent cars and scooters floating down streets in parts of southern and central Taiwan. Some towns remained inundated with waist-deep water.

Eight people died, several of them struck by falling trees and one by a landslide hitting their house. More than 850 people were injured and one person was missing, the emergency operations center said.

Visiting hard-hit Kaohsiung in the south Friday, President Lai Ching-te commended the city's efforts to improve flood control since a 2009 typhoon that brought a similar amount of rain and killed 681 people, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

Lai announced that cash payments of $20,000 New Taiwan Dollars ($610) would be given to households in severely flooded areas.

A cargo ship sank off the coast near Kaohsiung Harbor during the typhoon, and the captain's body was later pulled from the water, the Central News Agency said. A handful of other ships were beached by the storm.

Philippines

At least 34 people died in the Philippines, mostly because of flooding and landslides triggered by days of monsoon rains that intensified when the typhoon — called Carina in the Philippines — passed by the archipelago’s east coast.

The victims included 11 people in the Manila metro area, where widespread flooding trapped people on the roofs and upper floors of their houses, police said. Some drowned or were electrocuted in their flooded communities.

Earlier in the week, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered authorities to speed up efforts in delivering food and other aid to isolated rural villages, saying people may not have eaten for days.

The bodies of a pregnant woman and three children were dug out Wednesday after a landslide buried a shanty in the rural mountainside town of Agoncillo in Batangas province.

In this photo released on Friday, July 26, 2024 by the Pingtung County Government, the Indonesia cargo ship Iriana is seen beached in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi near the coast of Pingtung county in southern Taiwan. (Pingtung County Government via AP)

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, rescue workers distribute supplies to residents trapped by flood waters in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi in Chiayi county in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP)

In this photo released Friday, July 26, 2024 by the Pingtung County Government, government workers look out at the Indonesia cargo ship Iriana beached in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi near the coast of Pingtung county in southern Taiwan. (Pingtung County Government via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, huge waves lash the shore ahead of landfall by Typhoon Gaemi in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Thursday July 25, 2024. After hitting Philippines and Taiwan, the storm's effects were expected to continue into Friday as it moved in a northwestern direction toward mainland China. In Fujian province on China's east coast, ferry routes were suspended on Wednesday and all train service will be halted on Thursday, China's official Xinhua News Agency said. (Jiang Kehong/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a car passes as waves lash the shore ahead of landfall by Typhoon Gaemi in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Thursday July 25, 2024. After hitting Philippines and Taiwan, the storm's effects were expected to continue into Friday as it moved in a northwestern direction toward mainland China. In Fujian province on China's east coast, ferry routes were suspended on Wednesday and all train service will be halted on Thursday, China's official Xinhua News Agency said. (Jiang Kehong/Xinhua via AP)

People walk through a street flooded from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

Streets flooded as monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)

