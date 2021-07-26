Typhoon dumps rain on Shanghai, leaves roads waterlogged

Flights and trains were canceled and many offices were closed, including the U.S. consulate, in Shanghai. Kindergartens, parks and the famous riverfront Bund also closed. Nearly 500,00 people have moved to shelters and others have been told not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

Local authorities said the winds have felled some 30,000 trees, 268 billboards and shop signs. Power cuts affecting 110,000 users with 12,700 households still without electricity. Subway services in Shanghai were partially suspended to guard against possible flooding.