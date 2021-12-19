Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food

At least 64 other typhoon deaths were reported by the disaster-response agency, the national police and local officials. Most were hit by falling trees and collapsed walls, drowned in flash floods or were buried in landslides. Officials on Dinagat Islands, one of the southeastern provinces first pounded by the typhoon, separately reported 10 deaths just from a few towns, bringing the overall fatalities so far to 146.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to the region Saturday and promised 2 billion pesos ($40 million) in aid. He met officials in Maasin City in Southern Leyte province where he was born. Duterte's family later relocated to the southern city of Davao, where he served as a longtime mayor before rising to the presidency.

“The moment I was born into this world, I told my mother, `Let’s not stay here because this place is really prone to typhoons,’” Duterte told officials.

At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), making it one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

Floodwaters rose rapidly in Bohol’s riverside town of Loboc, where residents were trapped on their roofs and in trees. They were rescued by the coast guard the following day. On Dinagat Islands, an official said the roofs of nearly all the houses, including emergency shelters, were either damaged or blown away entirely.

At least 227 cities and towns lost electricity, which has since been restored in only 21 areas, officials said, adding that three regional airports were damaged, including two that remain closed.

The deaths and widespread damage left by the typhoon ahead of Christmas in the largely Roman Catholic nation brought back memories of the catastrophe inflicted by another typhoon, Haiyan, one of the most powerful on record. It hit many of the central provinces that were pummeled last week, leaving more than 6,300 people dead in November 2013.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed his closeness Sunday to the people of the Philippines, referencing the typhoon “that destroyed many homes.”

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the countries most susceptible to natural calamities.

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Navy, damaged houses and toppled trees lie in Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said dozens of people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100. (Philippine Navy via AP)

Caption Residents stand amid damaged homes following Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, children push a cart beside damaged homes due to Typhoon Rai in Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said dozens of people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Caption A woman sits beside damaged homes due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, toppled trees lie along an empty road in Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said dozens of people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Navy, debris are scattered around the damaged Lipata port in Surigao city, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said dozens of people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100. (Philippine Navy via AP)

Caption A woman walks past clothes that are left to dry on toppled trees due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption A man walks amid damaged homes following Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption Residents salvage parts of their damaged homes following Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption In this photo provided by the Office of the Vice President, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, second from right, talks to evacuees who are homeless due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu, central Philippines on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Office of the Vice President via AP)