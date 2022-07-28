Tyler Perry to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize award

The organization announced Thursday that Perry will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 25. The famed filmmaker-actor- philanthropist will be recognized for his work through The Perry Foundation.

Perry’s foundation – which launched in 2006 – has focused on aiding several initiatives such as education, health, human rights, technology and global sustainability. Some of his charitable efforts include building a home for a great-grandmother of seven who lost everything in a fire; surprising kids with a trip to Disney World; and holding a camp quarantine at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.