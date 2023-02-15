X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tyler Perry to donate $2.5M to help older Atlanta homeowners

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
Updated 7 hours ago
Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is donating $2.75 million to older homeowners in Atlanta to help ensure they’re able to stay in their homes

ATLANTA (AP) — Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is donating $2.75 million to older homeowners in Atlanta to help ensure they're able to stay in their homes.

A few weeks ago, Perry reached out to Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens about providing assistance for those residents on fixed incomes who could lose their homes as a result of rising real estate taxes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Perry, ranked third among the world's highest-paid entertainers by Forbes, is going to pay the back property taxes for 300 low-income seniors in Atlanta, the newspaper said.

The assistance will cover city, county and school taxes. Perry will also cover any increase in taxes over the next 20 years for 100 low-income older residents. He has already donated $750,000 for the first year to cover the back taxes and any increase in property taxes, and has pledged $500,000 each year over the next four years to ensure the residents don’t pay any more in such taxes.

The funds will be administered by Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit wing of Atlanta’s economic development authority.

Editors' Picks

Thomas Dortch, Atlanta civic leader, dead at 727h ago

Credit: AP

Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
9h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woman reported missing in Cherokee County found dead inside her car in lake
12h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
9h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
9h ago

Credit: Darron Cummings

Amir Abdur-Rahim leading Kennesaw State’s surge into basketball relevance
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Deputies suspended in Nichols case didn't keep body cams on
12m ago
Hong Kong sees more pro-Beijing voices at UN rights review
29m ago
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
18h ago
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top