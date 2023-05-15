X

Tyler Lussi scores to give the Courage a 1-0 win over OL Reign

By SUSIE RANTZ, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Tyler Lussi's first-half goal gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 win over OL Reign

Tyler Lussi's first-half goal powered the North Carolina Courage to a 1-0 win against OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

In the 34th minute at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, Courage forward Rikke Madsen sent a through ball to Lussi just over the halfway line. The forward beat her defender on the fast break and slotted a shot into the far post.

North Carolina (3-3-1), which had 69% of possession in the first half, also had two first-half goals called back for offside.

OL Reign (4-2-1) got its first shot on goal in the 61st minute when goalkeeper Casey Murphy had to push away a Jordyn Huitema header. Huitema got a similar look five minutes later, but Murphy again made the save.

The Reign lost for the first time since their NWSL regular-season opener.

WAVE 2, CURRENT 0

Belle Briede scored her first goal of the season in San Diego's road win against Kansas City.

The match was played in front of 12,969 fans at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

A Sofia Jakobsson shot in the 26th minute was blocked and bounced to Alex Morgan inside the penalty box. Morgan's one-touch shot bounced off the post and then off goalkeeper Adrianna Franch before slipping into the goal.

Briede doubled the Wave's lead in the 44th minute, slicing a cutback pass from Christen Westphal into the left corner with her first touch.

The Current had 20 shots, but goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made four saves for San Diego (4-3-0) to earn the clean sheet. The loss moves the Current to 2-5-0.

GOTHAM 0, PRIDE 0

NJ/NY Gotham and Orlando played to a scoreless draw at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The Pride outshot Gotham 13-3, including nine shots in the first half.

Gotham's Abby Smith finished with six saves, including an extended diving stop in the 92nd minute on a powerful header by Ally Watt.

The draw moved Gotham to third place in the league standings at 4-2-1. Orlando (2-4-1) is unbeaten in three matches.

