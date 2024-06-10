Two weeks after hush money verdict, Trump to meet with Senate Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans Thursday, speaking to the group just two weeks after he was convicted on 34 charges in his hush money trial and as GOP senators have increasingly rallied around him.

The invitation was issued by Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the chairman of the GOP conference, and Trump has accepted, according to two people familiar with the planning who requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. The meeting will be held in a location away from the Capitol, as is common practice for campaign-related events.

The gathering will be the first time that Trump has met with the GOP conference since he was president, and the first time since the attack by his supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The meeting was first reported by NBC News.