Two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza retires from tennis

Two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza has announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 30
FILE - Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain waves to fans after defeating Linda Fruhvirtova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York.

3 hours ago

MADRID (AP) — Two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza announced she's retiring from professional tennis at age 30 after an extended time away from the court.

“I feel that it is time to retire and open up a new chapter in my life,” the former world No. 1 told a news conference in Madrid on Saturday.

Muguruza beat Serena Williams in the 2016 French Open final and Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final, making her the only player to defeat each Williams sister in a Grand Slam title match.

The Spanish player earned 10 career titles and was also the runner-up at 2015 Wimbledon and the 2020 Australian Open. She earned nearly $25 million in prize money — 13th on the all-time list — and finished with a win-loss record of 449-238.

Her last important victory was the 2021 ATP Finals.

Muguruza has not played since January 2023. In April that year, she announced she was extending her hiatus from playing and said, "Spending time with my family and friends (has) really been healthy and amazing."

Born in Caracas to a Spanish father and Venezuelan mother, Muguruza moved to Barcelona when she was a child to continue her tennis training. She became the first Spanish woman to lift a Grand Slam trophy since Arantxa Sánchez Vicario at the 1998 French Open.

