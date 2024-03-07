BreakingNews
Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say
Two-time defending champion Aces become the 1st WNBA team to sell out allotted season tickets

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces are the first WNBA team to sell out its allotted season tickets
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. WNBA champion A'ja Wilson is coming back to the South Carolina Gamecocks arena where her statue sits when the Las Vegas Aces play Puerto Rico's national team in an exhibition game on May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. WNBA champion A'ja Wilson is coming back to the South Carolina Gamecocks arena where her statue sits when the Las Vegas Aces play Puerto Rico's national team in an exhibition game on May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out its allotted season tickets, the club said Thursday.

Las Vegas, which sold out its approximately 8,600 season tickets, led the league in attendance last season with 9,551 fans per game and had nine sellouts. Most games were at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces played twice at the much larger T-Mobile Arena where they drew more than 12,000 fans for both games.

Single-game tickets for most games will go on sale in late April. There also will be single tickets available later this month for the Aces' game at T-Mobile on Sept. 3 against the Chicago Sky.

Las Vegas, which opens its season on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury, will try to become the second team in WNBA history to win three championships in a row. The Houston Comets won four straight titles from 1997-2000.

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty in four games in last season's WNBA Finals. Las Vegas is a plus-100 favorite to win another championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. New York is the next closest at plus-230. No other team is close.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) reacts during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. The Las Vegas Aces announced Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, they re-signed Candace Parker. She is a two-time league MVP and three-time WNBA champion. The Aces have won back-to-back titles (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

