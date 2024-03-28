Two people die after falling into the Atlantic along Spain’s north coast during high wind warnings

The man’s body was pulled from the sea without life after emergency services said they were informed that a person had fallen into the sea. The woman’s body was recovered after she had fallen into the sea and been thrown against the rocks by the waves, authorities said.

Spain’s national weather service issued warnings Thursday for heavy winds in several areas of the peninsula. Those included the Asturias’ coast, where waves reaching seven meters (23 feet) in height were forecast.

Spain's Atlantic coastal area hasn't been hit by the drought affecting its northeast and southern regions.

The rain caused some cities to cancel Easter Week processions scheduled on Thursday.