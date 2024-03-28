BreakingNews
Two people die after falling into the Atlantic along Spain’s north coast during high wind warnings

Emergency services in Spain say that two people have died after falling into the Atlantic Ocean on its northern coast
4 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Two people have died after falling into the Atlantic Ocean on Spain’s northern coast, emergency services for the northern region of Asturias said Thursday.

The deaths came amid warnings of strong winds and widespread rain across many parts of the European country.

Emergency services said that rescuers had recovered the bodies of a man and a woman in two separate incidents that occurred around 10 kilometers (six miles) apart along a stretch of coast west of the city of Gijon.

The man’s body was pulled from the sea without life after emergency services said they were informed that a person had fallen into the sea. The woman’s body was recovered after she had fallen into the sea and been thrown against the rocks by the waves, authorities said.

Spain’s national weather service issued warnings Thursday for heavy winds in several areas of the peninsula. Those included the Asturias’ coast, where waves reaching seven meters (23 feet) in height were forecast.

Spain's Atlantic coastal area hasn't been hit by the drought affecting its northeast and southern regions.

The rain caused some cities to cancel Easter Week processions scheduled on Thursday.

