Two people detained after repeated gunfire at cars on busy North Carolina highway

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people were detained Thursday in an investigation of shootings into eight vehicles and several houses that left one person injured in the Raleigh area this week, the city's police chief said.

Several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and Cary around 5 a.m. during morning rush hour on Wednesday, according to Raleigh police.

In total, there have been 12 reported shootings in southwest Wake County since Monday that authorities believe are connected, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference on Thursday. Authorities said eight vehicles were struck — two on Monday, four on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A police news release also said the four other shootings struck residences Wednesday.