Two people detained after repeated gunfire at cars on busy North Carolina highway

Police say they have detained two people after someone repeatedly fired at cars on a busy highway near North Carolina’s capital this week, injuring one person
By MAKIYA SEMINERA – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people were detained Thursday in an investigation of shootings into eight vehicles and several houses that left one person injured in the Raleigh area this week, the city's police chief said.

Several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and Cary around 5 a.m. during morning rush hour on Wednesday, according to Raleigh police.

In total, there have been 12 reported shootings in southwest Wake County since Monday that authorities believe are connected, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference on Thursday. Authorities said eight vehicles were struck — two on Monday, four on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A police news release also said the four other shootings struck residences Wednesday.

Patterson didn't discuss possible charges, nor did she name the people detained. Police officials said one of them was considered a person of interest and the other was associated with the house where the person of interest was found.

“We are going to continue follow that lead and any other leads we have," Patterson said.

WRAL-TV reported that two dozen law enforcement officers with guns drawn approached a house in Raleigh and led two people out in handcuffs.

There has been one reported injury out of the 12 reported shootings, she said. Early Monday morning, a woman was shot in the leg while traveling on I-40, police said.

Police say they don't believe the shootings were road rage. The shooter is suspected of using a handgun, authorities said. Details of whether the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle while shooting are under investigation.

