Two London officers get prison for photos of slain sisters

“It is appalling and inexplicable conduct,’’ Judge Mark Lucraft said. “Here, the two of you not only violated the police cordon with the effect that had on the scene and on the investigation, but then wholly disregarded the privacy of the two victims of horrific violence and their families for what can only have been some cheap thrill, kudos, a kick or some form of bragging right by taking images and then passing them to others.”

A 19-year-old British man obsessed with demons has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for murdering the sisters in June 2020 in the the belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot.