Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

She alerted police and as soon as she saw a squad car pull into the parking lot, she bundled up and rushed outside.

“I could hear that baby crying and you know where my heart went, to the ground. I started shaking and crying,” she said.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the end result was heartwarming instead of tragic. With a daily high temperature that hovered around zero degrees on Saturday, the child could have died if the car ran out of gas, he said.

“I’m so thankful that he was OK, that he’s with mom and dad,” Gusse said. “That’s all that matters.”

A similar case Sunday evening in St. Paul also ended happily. Someone stole a car left idling in a Walgreens parking lot in St. Paul with a 6-year-old girl inside.

The child's mother called police after realizing what happened, and officers found the car abandoned a couple of blocks away and the girl unharmed.

Police have not made arrests and said theft is the suspected motive in both cases. Elder said charges were unlikely against the toddler's mother. Elder said charges were unlikely against the toddler’s mother and St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said it was too early in the other investigation to say whether the older child’s mother might face charges.